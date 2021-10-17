Portland clinic hopes to boost vaccines in BIPOC communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Boys & Girls Club set-up a free clinic Sunday to help boost vaccination rates among Portland’s Black, Indigenous and people of color communities.

The walk-in vaccination site was set-up at the Regence Club in North Portland with the help from several community organizations, including the Latino Network and the Urban League.

Organizers want to help getting vaccinated a more comfortable experience for those who need answers about the vaccine from someone they can trust.

“Being able to have a relational environment, a sense of community, institutions like BGC that people feel connected to and comfortable around is a better way to get those questions answered,” said Terry Johnson, the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club Portland metro area.

Translators were on hand to help non-English speakers, and the shots were free.

