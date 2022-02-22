Portland drug trafficker gets prison, drove 120 mph to flee police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm possession after eluding police at high speeds on Interstate 84.

Authorities identified the man as 42-year-old Jonathen Michael Martinez who was sentenced to 84 months in prison with five year’s supervised release.

According to authorities, Martinez often visited Hood River and other areas in the Columbia River Gorge.

On January 25, 2019, a Hood River officer saw Martinez, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, driving an Audi sedan in the area, according to court documents.

The officer tried to pull over Martinez but he fled eastbound to I-84 driving almost 120 miles per hour. After leaving the highway, he lost control and crashed then ran away before surrendering to police.

Officers found over 600 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin, and two firearms in his car.

Martinez was already on probation for a state drug trafficking conviction. Authorities also said he has 23 other criminal convictions including drug, weapon, theft, and assault offenses.

On June 9, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland charged Martinez with possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. He pleaded guilty to possessing and intent to distribute methamphetamine on November 15, 2021.