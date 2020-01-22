Portland, Eugene among cities with most pot shops per capita

Medford holds the most of any city in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the new age of legalized marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use, the state of Oregon is king.

Oregon hosts the most cannabis dispensaries per capita, according to a new report compiled by Verilife. The state is home to more than 660 dispensaries, translating to 16.5 shops per 100,000 residents.

Of the cities carrying the weight, Medford ranks #2 in the nation with 17 dispensaries per 50,000 residents and Eugene is at #4 with 16.1.

Portland, the state’s most-populated city, fell into the #6 slot with 14.5.

Oklahoma poses the biggest threat to Oregon’s crown, which currently stands as the state with the second-most dispensaries. Oddly enough, the Sooner State has only been offering legalized medical marijuana since the summer of 2018 compared to Oregon’s 1998 launch.

Both Oklahoma and Oregon make up the bulk of the top 30 cities in the report with nine and eight respectively.