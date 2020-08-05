Portland Fire Chief Boone comments on racist incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone is releasing details regarding a racist incident involving a firefighter last year and how it was handled.
Boone said Portland firefighter Nicholas Perkins was drunk while in Nashville, Tennessee, for a firefighting conference when he became locked out of his hotel room.
He then started yelling derogatory and offensive racial slurs at a Black woman who was working at the hotel’s front desk, according to documents.
The front desk worker reported the incident to Portland Fire & Rescue with the intent “something like this never happened again,” Boone said in a statement.
As the investigation was ending, Boone said she decided not to fire Perkins, but to instead impose a six-month unpaid suspension and that he enter a last-chance employer agreement, which has built-in steps to give the employee the tools needed to not only confront personal bias, but to actively become anti-racist.
This is a developing story.
