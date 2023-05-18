Portland Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 News that they have the staffing to deal with all of it.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a busy week for firefighters, who have been on several major calls over the course of the last few days.

Fire crews say the four-alarm apartment fire at SW 14th Avenue and Taylor Street on Tuesday is a “total loss” and remains at risk of collapsing, leaving its residents suddenly without a home.

Two of those residents will be staying at the Blanchet House in Portland.

“For a community who is seeking to build more affordable housing, this is a real loss for the community,” said Scott Kerman with Blanchet House. “We’ve offered our former Blanchet House residents a place to stay and whatever they need, we’re going to provide that for them.”

Due to the risk of collapse, fire crews have the streets around the building closed. Private security has been hired and fences have been put up around the building because officials say people were ignoring the caution tape and they don’t want anyone to be hit by falling debris.

“We’re losing structural stability. The roads are closed. It’s a tremendous danger. We’re waiting for our investigators to be able to do their investigation,” said Rick Graves with PF&R. “It’s a very dangerous environment … That’s another reason we have the roads blocked.”

This was just one of many calls Portland firefighters have been on this week.

On Monday, they rescued a man who fell into a 35-foot deep hole. Then, a day after the Goose Hollow Apartment fire, they went to a different fire at an apartment complex under construction.

Additionally, they responded to a house fire in SE Portland on Thursday.

Portland Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 News that they have the staffing to deal with all of it.

“We’re always this busy, we just happened to have unique intense calls,” Graves said. “Tired or not this is why we signed up to do what we do.”

“It’s been an exhausting three days for us. There are highs and lows for us, in terms of fires, call volume, level of risk, damage to community property,” added Battalion Chief Jason Kelly. “This is what we train to do and we’re fortunate to have a large department.”

“The exposure you have is going to impact you. We have higher levels of depression, anxiety, and PTSD and that can include substance abuse and suicide ideation,” said Tara Stien, a behavioral health coordinator.

Fire representatives say the firefighters injured in Tuesday’s apartment fire are doing well, including the one that got a cut on his head.

“He got cut in the head, wiped it off with gauze, put his helmet back on and went back to work,” Graves said.