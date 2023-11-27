Officials say there were over 80 Portland Fire & Rescue members working or responding to fire incidents within the city.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue had a busy evening on Monday, responding to three fires in the span of 30 minutes.

PF&R says they first responded to two homes on fire in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood in SE Portland.

“With at one point four separate structures on fire, crews were assigned with the top priority in mind to address the situation at hand. Within 10 minutes the bulk of the fire in each home had been extinguished allowing crews to focus on each detached garage unit. Within 20 minutes all fire was controlled with crews addressing small spot fires in each structure,” officials said.

PF&R says a total of five people were displaced.

While crews were at the scene, two other fire responses were requested, putting nearly half the on-duty members within PF&R responding to a fire.

Just after 8:30 p.m., crews responded to another residential fire near SE 66th Avenue and SE Duke.

“The first engine arrived to find two single-story homes on fire. One of the houses had significant fire activity with fire showing on the two sides of the structure. The second home had a reduced amount of active fire in the front with most fire present on the backside of the structure. The command officer directed arriving crews to perform an offensive fire attack on each home with backup protection lines to follow,” PF&R said. “The first arriving truck was directed to search the primary structure with reports of an elderly female possibly still inside. Quick radio reports indicated heavy fire in what was called the primary fire home along with the detached garage.”

With three structures on fire and no completed search of either home, a second-alarm fire assignment was requested, putting over 50 firefighters at the scene, officials said.

According to PF&R, most of the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and searches of each structure had reported that both homes did not have any occupants.

Crews then were dispatched to a potential residential fire in the Powell-Gilbert neighborhood, but it was reported to be a small external fire that only needed a single engine, officials said. But before the arrival of first responders, another fire was reported at a residential care faculty in the Eliot neighborhood.

“The first arriving station noted a very small fire problem and cleared all other responders. With a second alarm assignment and two separate single alarm fires, there were over 80 Portland Fire & Rescue members working or responding to fire incidents within the city,” PF&R said. “As the other fires were being addressed, the second alarm multiple structure fire on SE 66th Ave. was winding down. Just after the 20-minute timer all major fire had been extinguished with crews focusing on hot spots.”

There were no reported injuries to any occupants or firefighters.