Special tools were required to free the child’s index finger from the metal grate. (Portland Fire and Rescue).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Fire and Rescue helped to free a 1-year-old after their index finger became trapped in a shower drain earlier this month.

Portland Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Rick Graves told KOIN 6 News that firefighters were called to a North Portland home on March 7 at approximately 7:30 p.m., where they found a toddler with its hand stuck in the shower grate. Firefighters dislodged the shower grate, which remained stuck around the child’s finger, and the child was taken to an emergency room at a local children’s hospital.

PF&R’s technical rescue team was later called back to the children’s hospital at approximately 9:45 p.m., after hospital employees realized they didn’t have the tools needed to free the toddler’s finger from the metal grate.

“After a short period, the emergency room staff realized they did not have the proper tools to free the finger,” PF&R wrote on social media. “So, they called our technical rescue team, who arrived at the ER, and cut away some of the grate to free the finger.”

Firefighters were able to remove the child’s finger using a special diamond-tipped tool. (Photos provided by PF&R)







Graves said that firefighters used a powered rotary tool with a diamond tip blade to cut through the grate.

“A protective guard is placed between the flesh and the material being cut and water is used to keep the area cool while the rotary tool is in operation,” Graves said. “We typically use this to cut rings off of fingers, but as you can see, there are many other potential uses.”

The child was said to be in good spirits following the rescue.

“Within seconds of being free, the child stopped crying and happily interacted with the crew,” PF&R said.