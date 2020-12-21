Portland homeless man thwarts attempted food cart break-in

The owners of The French Toast Connection say they're thanking their homeless friend profusely.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The co-owner of a popular downtown Portland food cart was shocked to discover he’d been targeted by a burglar while he was attending a virtual funeral service for his late grandmother.

Fortunately, a local homeless man stepped in to save the day.

The attempted theft occurred on Monday when a thief tried to get into The French Toast Connection cart on Southwest 2nd Avenue.

“It was probably 4 o’clock on Monday. So, that was kind of a new experience – to have something that heinous happen during the daytime,” said Zach Lesch, co-owner of The French Toast Connection.

The suspect smashed through a side window in an attempt to get inside.

“Just knocked it out a little bit before he was chased away and… luckily he wasn’t able to crawl through the window and get into any of the goods in here,” Lesch said.

The suspect didn’t get far because Lesch said Greg, a homeless man whom he and his wife Nina had formed a friendship with, stepped in.

“I talked to my homeless regular who I’ve been giving cans to for years and food,” Lesch said. “He apparently ran up on him as the guy was trying to get in and chased him off.”

A friend from a nearby business texted the couple to alert them of the attempted break-in.

“We were just gathering at his parents’, about to go to the Zoom service for his oma, when we got the text and we came down here with some drills and some plywood,” said Nina Simons, co-owner of The French Toast Connection.

The couple is now calling on city leaders to help small businesses as they face tough challenges with the pandemic and increasing thefts.

They’re also grateful Greg stepped in to mitigate the damage and want to publicly thank him.

“I thanked him profusely when he came by – get some meals on me! I very much appreciate him,” Lesch said.