PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the shooting that took place at a Tulsa hospital on Wednesday, safety is on the mind of many in the medical industry.

As a security measure, local hospitals have trained officers both inside and outside of their buildings. However, OHSU, Providence, Legacy, Kaiser, and some urgent care facilities told KOIN 6 that they would not discuss security measures, including whether they have added extra staff or patrols on Thursday.

Several medical buildings often have security inside the front door, asking for identification and to sign in.

In Vancouver less than two years ago, a man shot and killed a medical office receptionist in the front lobby when he got angry about an appointment time. He killed himself moments later.

“We grieve for the victims and their families in Tulsa as well as Uvalde, Buffalo and other similar tragedies. Hospitals and health care facilities are places of health and healing. The safety of everyone – patients, staff, and visitors – is our number one priority,” said Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. “This is why OAHHS developed the Workplace Violence Toolkit. Hospitals across the state have used this resource to assess their own environments and make security improvements based on their community needs.”