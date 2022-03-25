PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Rose City is a foodie town and Portlanders tend to be pretty proud of the dishes you can find at restaurants around town. And, the city seems to be especially passionate about pizza.

But, a new study from Anytime Estimate not only knocks Portland’s pizza scene, some might argue it downright disrespects it.

Anytime Estimate used a combination of Google search trends, the number of independent pizza places per 100,000 residents, the number of chain pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents, and other factors including price to come up with the brand new rankings.

In their analysis, Portland ranks 36th among the top-50 metro areas in the U.S. Seattle (30), San Jose (34), Salt Lake (26), and Denver (29) all finished above Portland in the western half of the country.

The best pizza city in America, according to the study, is Detroit, followed by Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Boston and Pittsburgh round out the top 5. None of the traditional pizza powerhouses like Chicago (14), New York (22), and San Francisco (37) cracked the top 10.