The Japanese Garden is also gifting replicas of the Peace Lantern to Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Tokyo.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —The Portland Japanese Garden will be featured in Tokyo, Japan at the “Peacemaking at the Intersection of Culture, Art, and Nature,” event on Wednesday.

The event, at the International House of Japan’s Iwasaki Koyata Memorial Hall, is in celebration of the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. This symposium further supports efforts to expand the Portland Japanese Garden’s programs on a global scale through the Japan Institute.

As a part of the institute’s Peace Programs series, this event is the first of many meant to encourage conversations about peace through the lens of cultural diplomacy. The institute will host six symposia on six continents over the next three years.

Before Wednesday’s inaugural symposium, the Japanese Garden will have presented replicas of the Peace Lantern as symbolic gifts to Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Tokyo. The lantern reads “CASTING THE LIGHT OF EVERLASTING PEACE,” and has a long history.

In 1954, the mayor of Yokohama, Japan began gifting stone lanterns to places all around the world shortly after World War II. The lantern was placed in the Portland Japanese Garden in 1967.

The Japan Institute of the Portland Japanese Garden will have its next Peace Symposium in London on Dec. 6.