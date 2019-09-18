Portland lawyer gives police mass shooting scare

Michael Erin Gorman was arrested Saturday after shooting a BB gun at empty beer cans at his apartment balcony, giving police a scare a mass shooting was a foot. Gorman lives in a luxury apartment building near the busy Oregon Convention Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon lawyer gave police pause Saturday due to shooting what looked like an assault rifle at his apartment complex near the Oregon Convention Center packed with people, in what was feared to be a mass shooting attempt, according to court documents.

Michael Erin Gorman, 37, allegedly told police it was a BB gun after a woman on the street took photos of him wielding the weapon over the railing of his balcony.

Gorman had been showing his girlfriend how to shoot the gun and had been shooting beer cans on the balcony, a probable cause affidavit stated. One of the police officers with a decade of military experience said he couldn’t tell from 10 feet away whether the weapon was a BB gun, AR-15, or M-4.

KOIN 6 confirmed Gorman is a licensed member of the Oregon State Bar and has reached out to him for comment.

He pled not guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges: one count of discharge firearm in city and two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct.

When a woman heard popping noises coming from above her while walking on a sky bridge near the luxury apartment complex on 22 NE 2nd Ave, called Yard, she looked up to find a shirtless white male on the 15th floor pointing what looked to be a rifle downward at the street, and took photos, she told police. The woman then called police about 1:15 p.m. and gave them the photos.

Police dispatched a quick reaction team to the complex, as other officers with “long guns” raced to the scene to provide cover as the man was confronted, the affidavit said.

Gorman allegedly told police he was practicing for a shotgun shoot he and his girlfriend were going to the next day. When confronted by police whether he was leaning over the railing with the gun, he said he had, but with the intent to shoot at rats or birds nearby, not people.

Rose City Comic Con had packed the Oregon Convention Center that day — less than a half mile away — giving police concern a mass shooting was afoot.

He was booked into jail Saturday then released later that day.

Gorman had laughed upon seeing the photos of himself, telling police he thought he looked funny, the affidavit said.