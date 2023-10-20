PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Court filings show that a Portland man barricaded himself in the mailroom of a downtown courthouse after he attempted to pose as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

According to the documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, a security officer first noticed Ryan Frank Bautista-Bonneau ‘loitering’ outside of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

When the officer asked if the suspect needed assistance, he said Bautista-Bonneau identified himself as a CIA employee with permission from U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mosman to access the upper floors of the courthouse, which was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The officer then asked the man to show his identification, which he was unable to provide. As a result, court documents say Bautista-Bonneau claimed to wait for Judge Mosman to arrive and escort him into the building.

Stephanie Blasingame, the special agent who filed the complaint, reported that the defendant had left and reappeared outside of the courthouse two more times by 10 a.m. that morning.

At 10:39 a.m., a second security officer received a call from a man who he believed was an employee locked out of the facility. According to the documents, the security officer left his desk to let the caller into the building, but Bautista-Bonneau was the only person seen outside of the entrance.

Filings say the suspect shouted “I am the director of the CIA and I have access!” when he wasn’t let into the courthouse, attempting to push the door open.

A few minutes later, an employee called the stationed officer to report an unknown male who was seen walking into the facility through the entrance ramp leading up to the parking garage.

Soon after, court documents say the responding officer found Bautista-Bonneau sitting in the lobby area outside of the mailroom. The defendant was accused of arguing with the officer, and an attorney who stopped by to help, as they called for assistance.

The affidavit alleges that the security guard then left the room and closed the door behind him to keep Bautista-Bonneau confined.

“Bautista-Bonneau, upon hearing the door close, entered the mail room space and closed the doors,” Special Agent Blasingame wrote. “Using both a chair underneath the door handle and a door stop, he barricaded himself inside the mail room.”

Within the next several minutes, officers with the Portland Police Bureau and the U.S. Marshals Service arrived on the scene. According to the documents, the defendant refused to leave the mail room when he was asked and resisted arrest when marshals broke through the door.

Officials report that Bautista-Bonneau was tased and handcuffed before Portland officers gave him a medical evaluation and transported him to the Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was “placed on a police officer hold pending a mental health evaluation.”

PPB initially charged the suspect with a citation for trespassing in the second degree.

Around 2:24 p.m., Special Agent Blasingame said she was notified that Bautista-Bonneau escaped from the hospital without any of his belongings. By 2:57 p.m., the courthouse security guard reported that the man had already returned to the facility.

Court records show that Bautista-Bonneau was detained by PPB officers until Blasingame arrived and took him to the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The man now faces a federal charge of entering a U.S. facility by false pretenses.