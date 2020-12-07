Portland man found dead near Jefferson; deputies investigate homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found on a property in Jefferson.
According to Sheriff Jim Yon, the body was discovered in the 38000 block of Densmore Road on Saturday afternoon.
Investigators responded to the area and found 41-year-old Richard Anderson, of Portland, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Colin Pyle at (541) 967-3950.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.