Portland man found dead near Jefferson; deputies investigate homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found on a property in Jefferson. 

According to Sheriff Jim Yon, the body was discovered in the 38000 block of Densmore Road on Saturday afternoon. 

Investigators responded to the area and found 41-year-old Richard Anderson, of Portland, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Colin Pyle at (541) 967-3950. 

