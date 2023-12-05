PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say they have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Centennial neighborhood on Friday night.

Michael McFadden, 41, died of homicide by gunshot wound, authorities say.

“Detectives don’t believe at this time the shooting was random and also don’t believe there is any additional risk to the public regarding the case. While there have been additional homicides in this neighborhood, Detectives don’t believe the cases are connected,” police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Taggart Street around 10:30 p.m. McFadden was found injured at the scene and later died at a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Eric McDaniel Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833 or Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 and reference case number 23-311472.