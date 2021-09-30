Portland Marathon returns and so do road closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Marathon is returning in 2021, and that means road closures ahead of the race.

The 26.2-mile journey on Sunday, Oct. 3, starts at Naito Parkway and Salmon Street at the Waterfront Park, leading west until Southwest 4th Avenue, looping around parts of downtown, Old Town, Northwest 23rd Avenue and the Pearl District areas before heading over the Broadway Bridge toward the Rose Quarter area.

After running around the Rose Quarter, it’s back over the Broadway Bridge and through Old Town and back toward the start line, passing directly by it to access the South Waterfront area on Macadam Avenue to run on the Sellwood Bridge heading over to the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood.

From there, it’s on to the Eastmoreland neighborhood and then running toward Reed College, where the course loops back toward Sellwood-Moreland and then toward SE Milwaukie Ave. to head into the Brooklyn neighborhood and to run under the Ross Island Bridge.

Using the Eastbank Esplanade, the course then runs past OMSI before passing under the Marquam Bridge and using Southeast Clay Street to exit the Esplanade and to travel north on Southeast Water Avenue.

The route crosses the Willamette for the last time on the Burnside Bridge, with one final loop through Old Town and then south on Naito Parkway for the finish at Salmon Street.

The marathon will impact traffic on the following bridges spanning the Willamette River:

Broadway Bridge: This bridge will be closed to all traffic, including all motor vehicles, TriMet buses and Portland Streetcar, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Officials say TriMet’s 17 bus line will detour using the Steel Bridge. However, the sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists, and drivers can use the Steel or Fremont bridges during the closure.

Burnside Bridge: From 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Burnside’s north sidewalk, bike lane and outside westbound lane will be closed, while TriMet’s 12 and 19 bus routes to the Steel Bridge and route 20 detours to the Hawthorne Bridge.

Morrison Bridge: From noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, the onramp from Naito to the bridge will be closed in addition to the bridge’s south shared-use path and the offramp to Southeast Water Avenue. However, all traffic lanes on the bridge will be open in addition to the north sidewalk. Meanwhile, TriMet’s bus route 15 will be using the Steel Bridge.

Sellwood Bridge: From 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., the north sidewalk and westbound lane will be closed; however, the Sellwood Bridge’s south sidewalk and eastbound lane will stay open. The Ross Island Bridge is still available to westbound drivers as an alternative route.

The Broadway and Burnside lift spans will not open for river traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.