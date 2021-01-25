Wheeler files police report for ‘incident’ Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ted Wheeler’s office has released a statement after the Portland mayor confirmed he filed a police report for an “incident” that allegedly happened Sunday night.

Wheeler’s office did not elaborate on the specific incident, and an inquiry by KOIN 6 News to the Portland Police Bureau about the incident was acknowledged, but not give any further details.

Wheeler was asked by Portland Mercury’s Alex Zielinski during a Monday morning press conference whether he pepper-sprayed a person on Sunday night.

“I can tell you there was an incident,” Wheeler said. “I filed a police report. And that’s all I can tell you right now.”

Wheeler’s office released a two-sentence statement just after 12:30 p.m. on the matter.

“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler filed a police report relating to an incident that occurred Sunday evening. The mayor is cooperating with the police investigation and encourages others involved to do the same,” the statement read.

Wheeler has been confronted by members of the public in the past, including earlier this year when he was approached in a restaurant.