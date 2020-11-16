Portland Mayor Wheeler to hold media availability Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Sunday he’s planning to hold media availability Monday morning.

Wheeler plans to hold the event at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

The mayor did not state what he plans to address.

Shortly after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that she is implementing a statewide “two-week freeze,” and a “four-week freeze” in COVID-19 hotspots like Multnomah County, Wheeler said he supported the decision.

Governor Brown’s four-week freeze in Multnomah County starting Nov. 18 is necessary for our safety. Oregon is facing its highest rates of COVID-19 ever, and our county is driving the increase. These guidelines will help keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) November 13, 2020

In a statement, Wheeler said the four-week freeze in Multnomah County “is a necessary step to reverse the course of this pandemic.”

“Many Portlanders have made major sacrifices during this pandemic. This freeze, while challenging, will help ensure fewer sacrifices down the road and a strong recovery. And, most importantly, this freeze will save lives,” he said.

Both the two- and four-week freezes begin Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The freeze measures include:

· Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.

· Limiting faith based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

· Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.

· Closing gyms and fitness organizations.

· Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.

· Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.

· Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

· Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

· Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).

· Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

· Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.

The freeze does not affect current protocols for personal services like barbershops, hair salons or non-medical massage therapy. It also does not change protocol for homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions and higher education. All will continue to follow previous guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.

Brown said the measures are enforceable by law.

KOIN plans to stream Wheeler’s media event. You can watch it live online.