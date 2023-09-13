The announcement follows seven years under his administration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the 2024 election season begins to take hold, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has revealed he will not run for a third term.

Wheeler’s office released a letter Wednesday afternoon in which Wheeler shared he has received “inevitable questions” about his intentions. He said he is aware that “numerous qualified Portlanders” have announced their bid for office, and “their decision in part hinges” on his decision.

The news comes after several Portlanders announced their bid for office, including City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who filed a notice of intent on July 3.

After seven years under his administration, Wheeler says Portland faces critical challenges that he will keep in mind throughout his final 15 months in office.

