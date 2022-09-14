PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Metro, the regional government for Portland’s metropolitan area, will distribute more than $2 million to support local cleanup projects.

The cities of Beaverton, Gresham, Hillsboro, Portland, Troutdale and Tualatin, along with Clackamas and Washington counties, are a few areas that benefited from the funding. The new cleanup initiatives include projects such as garbage service for homeless camps and multi-family and curbside bulky waste collection.

“Over the last six months, Metro’s RID Patrol crews have removed nearly 3 tons of trash a day from our region’s public spaces,” Lynn Peterson, president of Metro Council, said. “These agreements and partnerships will help us get even more waste where it belongs, so that we can have a region that protects the environment and that we can take pride in.”

The $2 million funding is part of a larger $10 million allocation provided by the State of Oregon, which came from House Bill 5202 signed by Gov. Kate Brown in March.

This funding is one of several measures to address greater Portland’s trash problem. According to a release, Metro will team up with the Oregon Department of Transportation to reduce the amount of waste along the highway. There will be alternative options for objects that are difficult to dispose of, as well as more syringe drop box locations.

State funds must be used by June 2023.