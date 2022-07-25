A view of Portland and Mount Hood, with the KOIN Tower in the center, January 24, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for the Portland metro area this week, and as a result, Multnomah County has announced overnight cooling shelters opening up starting on Tuesday.

The overnight cooling shelters will open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 N Foss Ave., Portland

East Portland Community Center: 740 SE 106th Ave., Portland

Portland Building: 1120 SW 5th Ave., Portland

Sunrise Center: 18901 E Burnside, Portland

In addition to overnight cooling shelters, Multnomah County residents can also beat the hot temps during this multi-day heat wave at a number of cooling stations and libraries in the county. Most libraries will be open until 8 p.m. this week, with three locations extending hours until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — which is forecasted to have the hottest temps.

The three locations with extended hours are:

Central: 801 SW 10th Ave

Gresham: 385 NW Miller Ave

Holgate: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd

Meanwhile, there are six parks with misting stations around the City of Portland:

East Portland Community Center: 740 S.E. 106th Ave.

Glenhaven Park, near skate park: 7900 N.E. Siskiyou St.

Harney Park, near restroom: S.E. 67th Ave. and S.E. Harney Street

Knott Park, west restroom: N.E. 112th Ave. and N.E. Russell Street

Lents Park, at Walker Stadium: 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.

Mt. Scott Community Center, near playgrounds: 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave.

Officials are also noting that TriMet will not turn away riders who are looking to get to a cooling shelter or station but cannot afford to pay for fare.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect around the region starting from noon on Monday to 9 p.m. on Thursday, with highs of between 99 degrees to 103 degrees expected.