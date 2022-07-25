PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for the Portland metro area this week, and as a result, Multnomah County has announced overnight cooling shelters opening up starting on Tuesday.
The overnight cooling shelters will open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 N Foss Ave., Portland
- East Portland Community Center: 740 SE 106th Ave., Portland
- Portland Building: 1120 SW 5th Ave., Portland
- Sunrise Center: 18901 E Burnside, Portland
In addition to overnight cooling shelters, Multnomah County residents can also beat the hot temps during this multi-day heat wave at a number of cooling stations and libraries in the county. Most libraries will be open until 8 p.m. this week, with three locations extending hours until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — which is forecasted to have the hottest temps.
The three locations with extended hours are:
- Central: 801 SW 10th Ave
- Gresham: 385 NW Miller Ave
- Holgate: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd
Meanwhile, there are six parks with misting stations around the City of Portland:
- East Portland Community Center: 740 S.E. 106th Ave.
- Glenhaven Park, near skate park: 7900 N.E. Siskiyou St.
- Harney Park, near restroom: S.E. 67th Ave. and S.E. Harney Street
- Knott Park, west restroom: N.E. 112th Ave. and N.E. Russell Street
- Lents Park, at Walker Stadium: 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.
- Mt. Scott Community Center, near playgrounds: 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave.
Officials are also noting that TriMet will not turn away riders who are looking to get to a cooling shelter or station but cannot afford to pay for fare.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect around the region starting from noon on Monday to 9 p.m. on Thursday, with highs of between 99 degrees to 103 degrees expected.