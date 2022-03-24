PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died Thursday afternoon after crashing their motorcycle into another vehicle in the Piedmont Neighborhood, according to Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

PPB says that extreme speed is likely to have played a role in the crash.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a collision at North Vancouver Ave. and NE Columbia Blvd., discovering a crash had taken place between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that was towing a trailer. Police say that the truck was overturned due to the crash.

The motorcyclist was allegedly deceased upon arrival. The two occupants in the truck, an adult man and 12-year old boy, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their injuries, however, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Northeast Columbia Blvd. is closed between NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and I-5 while police investigate.

PPB reports this being the 16th fatal crash of the year, four of which have involved a motorcycle.