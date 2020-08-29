Portland police: 16-year-old Hazelwood shooting victim dies

Left: Jaelin James Scott, 16, was shot and killed on Aug. 27, 2020. Right: Portland police at the scene of the fatal shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood. (Credit: Portland Police Bureau/KOIN)

Three other young adults who were shot are expected to survive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say a 16-year-old boy who was among those shot on Thursday night in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood died from his injuries.

The teen has been identified as Jaelin James Scott, police said Friday evening. The state medical examiner’s office said Scott died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Police said three other people injured in the shooting — all described as young adults — were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive. Their names have not been released.

No other new details were released on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene at Gateway Discovery Park on Northeast Halsey Street just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, where they found four people who had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov or Det. William Winters at 503.823.0403 william.winters@portlandoregon.gov.