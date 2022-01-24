Portland police arrest suspect in August, October shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with two shootings in 2021.

Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of assault in the first degree, in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13 on Northeast Broadway and a shooting on Oct. 5 on Northeast Holladay, according to Portland police.

In the Aug. 13 shooting, a woman was seriously injured but survived her injuries in the shooting, which was near a gas station, and in the Oct. 5 shooting, a man suffered life-threatening injuries but also survived.

Authorities said Rodriguez-Lanz was pulled over during a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly on North Lombard Street on Saturday evening. He was identified and then taken into custody, according to PPB, when he was then identified by the bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team as a suspect in the August and October shootings.

Rodriguez-Lanz also faces the following charges: driving under the influence, driving while suspended, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

It’s unclear if Rodriguez-Lanz has an attorney.