Portland Police Bureau officers voted to resign from Rapid Response Team

Portland Police line up to block from the street from protesters rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers with Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team, which was at the forefront of policing protests, voted to resign from the unit en masse on Wednesday night, the mayor’s office confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

The mass resignation comes on the heels of an indictment of one of the officers in the unit on Tuesday and a state Justice Department review into another detective on the team, which was announced earlier on Wednesday.

Officer Corey Budworth was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault by a grand jury for allegedly using a baton on a freelance photojournalist during a declared riot on Aug. 18, 2020. Meanwhile, Det. Erik Kammerer’s use of force is currently under review by the Oregon Department of Justice.

In an interview with KOIN 6 News on Wednesday, Daryl Turner, the Portland Police Association’s executive director, called the indictment of Budworth “100% politically charged,” and expressed his frustration over the number of cases connected to riots from last summer Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt dismissed or declined to prosecuted along with issues with Portland City Hall.

“I know we’re not going to get support from City Hall; I know we’re not going to get support from the DA’s office but we surely need the support of our command structure,” he said. “During these protests, our hands were tied to what we could do, if we were using CS gas we wouldn’t have to worry about the hands-on approach or less-lethal impact munitions. But of course, that was taken away from us and the city did not fight it.”

On Wednesday, Schmidt told OPB there would be more investigations into officer conduct in connection with the 2020 protests.

