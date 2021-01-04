Portland police debunk social media media post about ‘serial killer’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau says a viral social media post that stoked feral over a potential serial killer targeting women in the city is a hoax.

The post claims 19 female bodies were found along Southeast Flavel Street, near the Springwater Corridor Trail. It also claims the bodies matched people missing in the area and that a sex trafficking aid group pursued the tip.

However, Portland Police Officer Derek Carmon said absolutely none of these claims have been reported to, investigated by, or confirmed by any local agency. He also said if something like this were to actually happen, the public would never be kept in the dark.

“Certainly, if the Portland Police Bureau were called to such an incident, we would let the public know and I’m sure many other partners would be involved in such a thing,” Carmon said.

He said anyone who has a question about a social media post claim, or anyone who wants to ask about any reported crime in an area, can call the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency number at (503) 823-3333 to speak to a dispatcher.