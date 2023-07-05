Officials say the crash killed at least one person

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash in the Lents neighborhood Wednesday night resulted in two deaths, while two others were hospitalized, Portland police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. on SE Foster Rd. and SE 96th Ave., at the on-ramp from SE Foster Rd. to I-205 North. Police say they arrived to find two people dead at the scene, and two others were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

During the investigation, SE Foster Rd. and SE Woodstock Blvd. are closed between SE 94th Ave. and SE 101st Ave. Additionally, the off-ramp from northbound I-205 to SE Woodstock Blvd. and SE Foster Road is closed. The off-ramp from southbound I-205 is open but motorists can only go west on SE Foster Road.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Division and reference case number 23-176928.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.