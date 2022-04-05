PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A national organization that focuses on de-escalation is training police officers at Portland State University this week.

Robert King, the national director for Con10gency Consulting, is based out of Portland and hopes that the training can save lives.

King says that he, like many Portlanders, was a witness to the 170 days of protests and demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd by Officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota. The organization’s goal is to teach officers how to safely take suspects into custody and build relationships with the community.

“We know there is an increase in violence in the community generally, we are seeing an increase in attacks on officers, the murder rate has obviously gone up significantly,” King said. “It’s a really tough balance out there, our community needs our police now more than ever, the police need the community support to do their job and be effective.”