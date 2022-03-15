PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police recently recovered large portions of stolen music memorabilia, but have yet to identify its owners.

After a three-week investigation, which included several search warrants, Portland police retrieved large amounts of music memorabilia, initially believed to be stolen from The Oregon Music Hall of Fame. However, the Hall of Fame has been unable to identify any of the stolen items as belonging to them, and their stolen items may still be outstanding.

Around 70 guitars autographed by George Clinton, Arlo Guthrie, The Monkees and Portland’s own Portugal. The Man, among other items, were stolen from an Oregon Music Hall of Fame storage locker on Feb. 20.

Some Portland businesses keep mask requirement for now

The Central Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) was put on the investigation and was able to uncover suspect information and identify several locations at which they believed stolen items were being stored. Central NRT investigators were granted a warrant to search a residence in Fairview and two storage units in Gresham.

On Tuesday, March 15 Central NRT and members of the Portland Police Detective Division served the warrants and recovered several hundred items of stolen property. Additionally, at a facility in Damascus, investigators recovered another 30 guitars and almost two dozen items of memorabilia, including signed posters, photos, and album covers, which were believed to belong to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

But the Hall of Fame has still yet to reclaim their stolen property from the robbery on Feb. 20.

Tualatin man convicted for murdering his mother in 2018

The suspect is identified as 40-year-old Eric Michael Lamberton. He was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center for charges of first degree burglary and first degree aggravated theft, with additional charges expected as the investigation continues.