Scene of a shooting involving at least one Portland police officer in downtown Portland on Friday, October 14, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released new information about a man a Portland police officer shot Friday evening in downtown Portland and the events leading up to the shooting.

Portland police say they received a 911 call reporting a man chasing people with a knife just after 6 p.m. near Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, Portland police say he found a man who matched the description of the suspect near Southwest 12th and Jefferson and that “during the ensuing encounter, the officer fired his weapon and the suspect was injured.”

The man, identified by police on Saturday morning as Jeremy J. Rieck, had a tourniquet applied on him at the scene by officers and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rieck was booked into Multnomah County Jail after being treated and released from the hospital on the following charges: Attempted assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and a parole detainer.

Authorities say there may have been witnesses who have information that led up to the incident, and are asking them to reach out to detectives Calvin Goldring or Tony Merrill at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0256 or Anthony.Merrill@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033 and reference case No. 22-276387.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. His name was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.