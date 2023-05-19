Swimmers cool off in the Willamette River in downtown Portland on a hot summer day (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland might still be losing population, but it’s not dropping as quickly as it was during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

During the first year of the pandemic in 2021, many of the largest cities in the U.S. were among the largest population “losers,” but that trend changed in 2022.

From July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, almost half of the 15 fastest-declining cities had populations of 100,000 or more. San Francisco topped the list with a 6.3% decrease in population. New York City had a 3.5% decline and Washington DC had a 2.9% decline.

In 2022, only three cities with populations of 100,000 or more made the U.S. Census Bureau’s list of the 15 fastest-declining cities or towns: Jackson, Miss.; St. Louis, Mo.; and New Oreleans, La.

Jackson and New Orleans were both negatively impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the rate of population losses from 2021 to 2022 was more in line with pre-pandemic patterns.

Portland did not make the list of the 15 fastest-declining cities in either 2021 or 2022, but it did lose population both years and made the lists of the 15 U.S. cities with the largest numeric declines both years, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

From July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates Portland lost 11,226 people.

During the same period from 2021 to 2022, the bureau estimates Portland lost 8,308 people.

Oregon as a whole saw declining population from 2021 to 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

To calculate its estimates, the U.S. Census Bureau says it uses administrative data sources such as birth and death certificates and tax return statistics on people who changed residences.