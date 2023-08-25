PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With more than 5,000 acres of parkland and a high air quality score, Portland was ranked the second best city to live in if you’re an outdoors enthusiast according to a report by CommercialSearch.

The report analyzed U.S. cities in two brackets, population over 500,000 and population under 500,000, and then scored them based on their Trust for Public Land ParkScore, miles of trails per resident, air quality, walkability, number of outdoor fitness zones per resident, number of parks, recreations places, number of outdoor sports courts and miles of walking loop per resident.

Despite wildfire smoke affecting air quality levels, Portland ranked the highest for air quality among the cities included in the report.

The city also received accolades for its park system, which includes Forest Park, the largest urban park in the United States.

Portland wasn’t the only Pacific Northwest city to rank highly however, following right behind at number 3, Seattle scored highly for the number and quality of parks within the city.

Topping off the list was the nation’s capital, Washington D.C., which ranked the highest in the nation on the ParkScore index and has the most miles of trails per capita.