PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An air quality advisory for the Portland metro and Salem areas was issued Monday due to elevated levels of ozone pollution or smog.

DEQ expects the Monday afternoon ozone pollution to reach an unhealthy level for certain groups, including children, people over 65, pregnant people and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials say that those in sensitive groups should limit outdoor activity.

DEQ says they expect the advisory to last until Monday night. The organization also urges residents to limit activities that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

• Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

• Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

• Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

• Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s Air Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app