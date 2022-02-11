Memo suggests mass shelters in Portland staffed by National Guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late January 2022 memo from an aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggests the creation of mass shelters staffed by the National Guard to house people forced off of city streets.

The plan from Sam Adams, the former mayor who has been working with Wheeler’s office, includes the creation of three shelters either on city land or private land claimed by eminent domain that would each shelter about 1,000 people and be staffed by National Guard members and graduate students from Portland State University.

The memo states the project, which would aim to start in June 2022 over the next three years, would “end the need for unsanctioned houseless camps in Portland.”

It would also ban unsanctioned camping within the city.

Read the memo below:

KOIN 6 News has reached out to city leaders on whether the plan has any support.

More to come.