PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of subdued weather finds its way back into Portland and its surrounding areas Thursday.

A few lingering clouds will start the day along the coast to the Willamette Valley in the early morning. Sunny skies will take over by the afternoon and help warm temperatures back into the mid-80s. That’s where highs will likely sit above average by a few degrees.

Warmer and sunnier weather is expected in Portland Thursday afternoon and evening

Thursday is the beginning of Portland’s latest warming trend. Those hotter and drier conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a ‘Fire Weather Watch‘ for the Willamette Valley on Friday afternoon and evening.

Friday brings warmer, drier, and windier weather to the Willamette Valley, increasing the wildfire threat

Breezy conditions are also expected to coincide with the hot and dry weather Friday. Wind gusts could near 25 mph during the afternoon and evenings hours. Relatively low humidity values and breezy conditions increase the potential for wildfires to start and spread rapidly in these conditions.

Even hotter weather will keep the wildfire threat elevated this weekend. That’s where highs will climb into the low-90s Friday and into the mid-90s Saturday. That’s prompting the National Weather Service to issues a ‘Heat Advisory‘ for the Willamette Valley Saturday from noon to 9:00 p.m.

Summer heat returns to Portland just in time for the weekend

These hot temperatures are expected to continue through Sunday. A few more clouds and cooler temperatures are expected by the start of next week.