Letter urges creation of denser housing through inner Eastside in preparation for need through 2045

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — More than 20 local organizations, including Home Forward, Multnomah County’s housing authority, signed onto a letter urging Portland officials to expand dense multifamily zoning.

The groups are calling on the city “to rezone the Inner Eastside of Portland to enable the creation of abundant housing and services in this area, which boasts access to transit, jobs, schools and community amenities.”

The letter was written by Portland: Neighbors Welcome, a tenant and housing advocacy group, and signed by a range of housing, cyclist, pedestrian and environmental protection groups like Hacienda and Oregon Environmental Council.

Specifically, the groups want to “rezone the entire Inner Eastside, not just the busiest streets, to allow mixed-use buildings up to six stories and small neighborhood commercial spaces throughout residential neighborhoods.”

Portland is in the process of updating its housing needs analysis, which projects how many housing units will be needed to support the city’s growth in the next 20 years.

