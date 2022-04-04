PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring is well underway in the Pacific Northwest, and that means plenty of things: allergies, April showers — and gradually later sunsets.

In fact, sunsets in Portland are slated to go past 8 p.m. later this month.

The sun will set at 7:43 p.m. on Monday, April 4, but things are changing mid-month.

By Monday, April 18, Portland will see its first post-8 p.m. sunset — 8:01 p.m., to be precise.

As for that first post-9 p.m. sunset, it’s going to be a few months. In fact, it will be Monday, June 13 to be precise, which will also feature a 5:21 a.m. sunrise.

