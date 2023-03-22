PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After years of waiting, Portland Thorns fans can finally play as their favorite athletes in FIFA 23.

While EA Sports added the women’s national teams to the video game for the first time in 2015 and has since incorporated more women’s clubs teams into the game, the National Women’s Soccer League has been noticeably absent. But, as of March 15, owners of FIFA 23 can officially hit the pitch as the NWSL champion Portland Thorns, or any of the other 11 NWSL teams.

“We recognize the role we have in representing the diverse world of football to our players,” EA Sports said in its announcement that it would add the NWSL to the game.

As is tradition with many sports-themed video games based on real-life leagues and athletes, the NWSL players have been given player ratings ahead of the new season. These ratings will affect how their computer counterparts perform during a game. Here’s how the Thorns rank ahead of the season opener in FIFA 23.

Portland Thorns FIFA 23 rankings

Sophia Smith (striker) – 87

Becky Sauebrunn (center back) – 86

Christine Sinclair (central attacking midfielder) – 84

Crystal Dunn (central attacking midfielder) – 84

Bella Bixby (goalkeeper) 84

Raquel Rodriquez (central midfielder) – 83

Meghan Klingenberg (left back) – 83

Hina Sugita (center back) 82

Morgan Weaver (left midfielder) – 80

Janine Beckie (left midfielder) – 79

The inclusion of the NWSL teams precedes the kickoff to the league’s 2023 season, which begins on March 25.

The Thorns’ first match of the season will be at home against the Orlando Pride on March 26. Kickoff at Providence Park is at 5 p.m.