PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After three postponements and over 1,000 days of preparation, TEDxPortland year 10 is back and bigger than ever.

In a release Tuesday, the Rose Quarter announced the highly anticipated function would finally return to Portland May 28, as the largest indoor TEDx event in the world.

This year’s day-long event will be held at the Moda Center’s Theater of the Clouds from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., with an all new “AUDACIOUS” theme.

“The theme is AUDACIOUS. The symbolism is even more relevant now considering what we all have persevered through and the scale of this event,” the release stated. “TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design. The organizers are going ALL IN on the “E is for Entertainment” delivering value in the 10th Anniversary like never before.”

Headlined by Death Cab for Cutie, this year’s uniquely Portland event lineup will feature 15 “TED Talks” from local Rose City residents, and 6 performances including a Jimi Hendrix Tribute by Portland’s own Tyrone Hendrix, Portugal. The Man, Digable Planets, Broke Gravy comedy, NY Times bestselling author and poet, Atticus, and a closing performance by Pink Martini.

According to TEDx, talks and entertainment are not the only incentives guests have to look forward to this year, as several event sponsors have stepped up to offer attendees some rare perks – with a Portland twist.

“There will be many opportunities to sample local treats like Riff Soda and Salt & Straw,” TEDx stated. “There will also be a custom Rogue beer available, a DJ during lunch, and let’s not forget the first available opportunity to get the limited edition Nike TED Air Force 1’s, not yet released.”

According to the event schedule, TEDxPortland will hold two, 3-hour sessions with a 2-hour lunch break in between. The full day event is expected to end with a free happy hour, put on by Rogue Ales and Beam Suntory Spirits.

Tickets for TEDxPortland 2022 are now available online at Ticketmaster and Rosequarter.com, with ticket prices starting at $59.00 each.

For those who wish to experience TEDxPortland but are unable to join in-person, the event will also be live streamed via FRQNCY, which is currently selling remote tickets online starting at $9.99.