Blazers pledge $1.4M for COVID-19 relief

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jody Allen and the Portland Trail Blazers will be paying all part-time Rose Quarter employees for the nine home games that have been postponed due to the ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It’s part of a $1.4 million commitment to COVID-19 relief funds. This comes after several teams and players made sizable donations to part-time employees put out of work due to the NBA suspension, including Lake Oswego native and Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love.

The NBA suspended its season one week ago after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The Blazers aren’t the only local sports giant making major donations to COVID-19-related relief. Nike and its senior management pledged more than $15 million for economic and health relief efforts in Oregon on Wednesday.

So far, more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, resulting in a reported 150 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Oregon, there have been 88 positive cases and three reported deaths.