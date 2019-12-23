Portland Tribune setting up paywall, cuts paper to weekly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Tribune is setting up a paywall for its content and will scale back its print edition to one day a week.
Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group, announced the changes effective January 1. The 20-year-old paper said it will keep the same staff members on board and promised “a beefed-up Thursday newspaper.” And it made a plea for readers to subscribe for print or online access.
Garber said in a statement posted Thursday online that the company was reacting to “continuing waves of change” in the print journalism industry.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.