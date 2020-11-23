Portland trucking businesses give away 300 turkeys before Thanksgiving

Truck Depot and Long-Haul Trucking owner Aurel Davidyan said he was happy to give back to the community.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Truck Depot and Long-Haul Trucking teamed up Saturday to give back to the Portland community during the pandemic. Together, they gave away turkeys to families in need.

The event was on Hayden Island and served as a way to deliver some holiday cheer.

Families could drive up and get a free frozen turkey for Thanksgiving.

“A lot of families are struggling and they lost their jobs and, you know, I just wanted to help them out with a simple turkey so they can have a family Thanksgiving,” he said.

They handed out a total of 300 turkeys Saturday on a first-come-first-served basis. Some people who came to pick up a turkey said they were thankful for the act of generosity heading into the holiday.