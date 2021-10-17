Portland woman dies in crash on Hwy 99E

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99E in Clackamas County.

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 on the highway at Oak Grove Boulevard.

OSP said that a northbound Chevy Trailblazer operated by Angelina Sloan, 43, of Portland rear-ended a Toyota Yaris operated by Terry Tomaszewski, 59, of Milwaukie, that was stopped at a red light.

“The collision caused both vehicles to slide into the intersection where the Chevy Trailblazer also collided with a westbound Saturn SUV, operated by a 17-year-old female of Milwaukie, that was proceeding through the intersection on a green light,” said OSP in a report.

The passenger in the Toyota Yaris, Portland resident Mary Ring, 70, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased, according to troopers.  Sloan, Tomaszewski and the 17-year-old driver were all taken to area hospitals for injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories