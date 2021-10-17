Portland woman dies in crash on Hwy 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99E in Clackamas County.

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 on the highway at Oak Grove Boulevard.

OSP said that a northbound Chevy Trailblazer operated by Angelina Sloan, 43, of Portland rear-ended a Toyota Yaris operated by Terry Tomaszewski, 59, of Milwaukie, that was stopped at a red light.

“The collision caused both vehicles to slide into the intersection where the Chevy Trailblazer also collided with a westbound Saturn SUV, operated by a 17-year-old female of Milwaukie, that was proceeding through the intersection on a green light,” said OSP in a report.

The passenger in the Toyota Yaris, Portland resident Mary Ring, 70, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased, according to troopers. Sloan, Tomaszewski and the 17-year-old driver were all taken to area hospitals for injuries.