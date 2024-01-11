The woman was on a chair lift when the avalanche started

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman witnessed a deadly avalanche — and barely avoided disaster herself — while she was at a California ski resort Wednesday.

This all happened near Lake Tahoe in which one person was killed, some were injured and several others were pulled from the snow that came rushing onto an area designated for skiing.

Portlander Jen Winklepleck was on a chair lift at the Palisades Tahoe resort when the avalanche started.

“I know, it sounds like somebody just got buried. Somebody is trying to get them,” she said. “I’m lucky that the bus was late because I would’ve been in that avalanche.”

The resort had a delayed opening Thursday after workers cleared debris that spanned 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident marked the first U.S. avalanche death of the season, claiming the life of 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd, authorities said.