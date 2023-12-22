PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was critically injured in a shooting at the Lloyd Center on Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 1 p.m. in the lower level of the north side parking garage.

No arrests have been made and the victim remains hospitalized.

“Detectives have determined this is an isolated incident and they don’t believe people should be worried about their safety visiting the Lloyd Center Mall or surrounding area,” said Mike Brenner, public information officer with Portland Police Bureau.