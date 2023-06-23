PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after an early morning shooting and crash in Northeast Portland, officials said.

According to Portland police, just after 2:30 a.m. officers heard gunfire near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and when they investigated discovered a vehicle crashed into a pole.

The driver of the car was found dead and the passenger was injured, both with signs of gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Broadway, Sandy, Halsey and Cesar E. Chavez are all blocked between 38th and 42nd Avenues and Hancock and Senate Streets.

No suspects were arrested and officials ask anyone with information to contact police and reference case number 23-164650.