PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man died and another was hospitalized following a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood, officials said.

According to Portland police, officers responded at around 3:21 a.m. on Sunday to a shooting report on Northeast 114th Avenue, and when they arrived discovered one man was dead and another was seriously injured.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Police said no suspects are being sought at this time and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Portland police.