PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman died and another was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Portland police said they responded to a single-car crash on Southeast Holgate Boulevard where they found one woman dead and another one injured in a vehicle.

Authorities said that the injured woman was taken to a hospital where her status is currently unknown.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.