PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after an early morning fire in North Portland authorities said.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, units arrived at a home to find smoke coming out of the second-story windows around 6:45 a.m.

Crews said the firefight was hampered by clutter inside the home.

When the fire was knocked down, firefighters found a person inside. The victim was brought out of the house but did not survive.