PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At around 9:45 a.m., the 911 dispatch center received a report of a person jumping off the Burnside Bridge into the river.

Responding crews discovered the body and quickly pulled them on board. Despite crews’ efforts, PF&R said they were unable to revive the person.

Fire officials handed the case off to Portland police and the medical examiner’s office.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). You can find a list of additional resources at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

If you live in Oregon, you can find crisis lines for your county at this website. If you live in Washington, suicide prevention resources are available on the Department of Health website.

And, anyone who needs suicide or mental health-related crisis support, or who has a loved one in crisis, can connect with a trained counselor by calling, chatting, or texting 988.